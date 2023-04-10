From ‘Hamel’ to ‘Honor’: Story of severely injured horse has a fairy tale ending

'He really is a gift from God. And we want to honor him and his life.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A seriously injured horse has not only a new home, but a new life in Bend, where he'll be helping kids heal.

The animal was adopted by Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch by way of a donation by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Rescue Ranch.

The story begins in Lane County, where a quarter horse was injured in an accident.

Sheriff's Lt. Bryan Husband told us what happened: "He tried to jump over a fence, including some barbed wire in that, maybe landed directly and fell over on the fence itself to save some pretty significant injuries on his back and on his neck.”

The original owners of the horse knew they wouldn’t be able to care for the animal and tend to his serious injuries, so they turned to the Lane County Sheriffs Office. Staff there reached out to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, who were able to take in the horse to recover at the department's facility.

Husband said Monday the horse had “some hematomas on the back that actually lifted up and bubbled up, and hence the name. We named him Hamel -- kind of a mix between a horse and a camel, because it looked that significant of a hump.”

Now despite his injuries, he's on the road to recovery, and he's got a new home -- and a new name, as Crystal Peaks equine assistant Erin Powe explained.

“And so we wanted to name him Honor, because even though he has some bumps and bruises, he may look shameful -- he really is a gift from God. And we want to honor him and his life.”

At Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch, a faith-based organization, kids sign up and enjoy equine experiences -- a place to learn about animals, and in the process learn about themselves.

“And if we're honest, each of us have scars in our hearts,” Equine Manager Sara Robinett said. “And this horse reminds us that Jesus can heal any wound. And this horse is now beginning to realize what it means to be loved, and what it means to give love.”

Now that the horse is healed and moved into his new home, soon he’ll start helping kids heal from their injuries with hope -- and honor

“I love him a lot, and he’s probably my favorite horse here,” Powe said with a smile, a laugh -- and a little kiss for Honor.