Skip to Content
Bend
By
today at 12:01 PM
Published 7:18 PM

City of Bend clears homeless camp along SW Division Street in latest move aimed at safety

After providing 10 days notice and a follow-up 72 hours out, the city of Bend cleared its portion of a homeless camp off Southwest Division Street on Tuesday.

ODOT said it plans a similar sweep on its portion of the property, among others in coming days.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is following up on the status of various organizations trying to help homeless people move off the streets and into safer places. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Bend
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content