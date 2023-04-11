Public comments sought for Bend’s draft Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board is asking for public input on the Draft 2024-27 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program for the next three weeks.

The Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program includes federally funded and major transportation projects expected for the Bend area during fiscal years 2024 through 2027.

Public comment can be provided via email to anapoli@bendoregon.gov or during public comment at the Bend MPO Policy Board meeting at 12 p.m. on May 19. Use the link for in-person meeting details. Options for remote participation will be posted 5 to 7 days prior to the meeting date.