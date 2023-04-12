City of Bend hosting pre-construction open house on Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will host an informational open house to share information about the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project construction. The project team will share construction details and information regarding the Pettigrew Road closure and detour route.

A full closure of Pettigrew Road between Reed Market Road and Azalia Avenue is required for construction. The road closure is estimated to begin in early April and continue through fall.

There will be no formal program at the open house. Instead, there will be information stations where visitors can speak with project team members, ask questions about the project and understand what to expect during construction.

Meeting date and time are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Location: First Missionary Baptist Church, 21129 SE Reed Market Road

Can’t make it in person? The information and exhibits from this meeting will be also available on the project website bendoregon.gov/pettigrew.

The Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project is part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. The program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Learn more about the program at bendoregon.gov/septictosewerprogram.