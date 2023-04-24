COCC marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with free community events

Central Oregon Community College is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a lineup of free activities for the community throughout May.

Organized by the college’s Department of Diversity and Inclusion, the events include a film, a virtual book group and a community panel discussion. For complete details, and to register and receive the event links, visit cocc.edu/multicultural.

First in the program’s lineup is a panel discussion on current issues facing Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, hosted by the Asian and Pacific Islander Collective at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Bend campus's Coats Campus Center, with a livestreaming option. For more information, contact apicdeschutes@gmail.com.

A series of virtual book discussions focused on the memoir "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, a New York Times bestseller that chronicles growing up Asian American in Eugene, takes place on Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m. beginning May 9. Register by emailing odi@cocc.edu.

The film "Broker," a drama set in South Korea about baby boxes and families, will screen at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, in the Hitchcock Auditorium of Pioneer Hall on the Bend campus.

For information on any of these events, contact Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion at COCC, at cwalker2@cocc.edu or 541-383-7412.