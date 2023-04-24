St. Charles Health System’s nurses and caregivers rally for better wages and an increase in staffing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - On Monday, nurses and caregivers at St. Charles in Bend held a rally. Over 50 nurses, represented by the Oregon Nurses Association, were out in full force, looking to negotiate a new contract with St. Charles, with a focus on recruiting and retaining nurses.

According to a nurse working in the ICU, says there are more than 300 vacant nursing positions but, the health system says openings have lowered to 80. However, nurses say, they remain understaffed.

In a statement, St. Charles’ management said the system shares a vested interest in retaining and recruiting health care professionals and despite the national nurse shortage, it's made progress. The hospital says progressive steps include a $5.00 hourly wage increase and the hiring of new caregivers.

Mayor Melanie Kebler and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang were among those at the rally in support of nurses.