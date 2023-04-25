Walt Reilly’s on Bend’s Westside remains open, while owners seek nearly $5 million sale or lease to ‘right-size’ space

(Update: Asking price of $4.95 million)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Walt Reilly’s, the popular restaurant and entertainment venue at 225 SW Century Drive in Bend, is currently available for sale and lease. However, the business will remain operational throughout the process and is likely to remain that way, its owners and real estate broker said Tuesday.

"The current owners hope to engage in conversations about how to right-size the space to best serve the hospitality and entertainment community here in Central Oregon," Compass Commercial Real Estate Services stated in a news release, which continues below.

Dan Kemp, CCIM with Compass Commercial, is the broker representing Walt Reilly’s owners, Tim Kerns and Paul Gerber. A buyer can purchase the building for their own use -- the asking price is nearly $5 million -- or build off what the owners have started. There is over $800,000 worth of furniture, fixtures and equipment, all of which goes with the purchase price of the building.

There are two options for leasing the building. The first is the restaurant space, which is 5,000-7,525 square feet and includes the restaurant equipment. The second leasing option is the 3,500-5,000 square foot event space. The space will need to be demised (transfered) according to the user’s needs.

Walt Reilly’s opened in August 2021. Kerns and Gerber wanted to bring Bend’s outdoor mecca indoors for people to enjoy year-round. Their vision was to create a place where family and friends are brought together through experiences – whether it be sharing a drink or bite, playing a game of mini golf with friends, interacting in competition, or enjoying live music together.

In 2020, Walt Reilly’s underwent extensive renovation. The remodel features a state-of-the-art kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator, a high-end bar, new restaurant furniture and a front patio. The venue houses three golf simulators with 190 courses, a nine-hole mini golf course, a virtual batting cage and a stage area.

Despite the upcoming lease options, Walt Reilly’s sai it will continue to operate, and the owners are committed to ensuring its longevity as a beloved community gathering place. The availability of sale and lease options presents an opportunity for interested parties to take over the business and build on what the current owners have started.

Visit Walt Reilly’s website at waltreillys.com to book a virtual tee time, a mini golf session or to reserve a table.

For more sale and leasing information, please contact Dan Kemp at 541.550.8413.