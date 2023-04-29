Bend transportation planning board seeks public input on draft 2023-25 work plan

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board is seeking public input on the draft 2023-2025 Unified Planning Work Program.

The public review and comment period is open through May 19.

The UPWP provides a framework for the coordination of transportation planning efforts by local, state, and regional agencies through the Bend MPO.

The UPWP identifies ongoing and proposed transportation planning and supporting processes and activities in the Bend Metropolitan Area for state fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The UPWP is the federally mandated and funded program required to be fulfilled by the Bend MPO.

Public comment can be provided via email to tdeke@bendoregon.gov or during public comment at the Bend MPO Policy Board meeting on Friday, May 19 at noon. The meeting agenda, including in-person and remote participation options will be posted 5-7 days prior to the meeting date. To receive a printed copy of the draft UPWP, please send a request to tdeke@bendoregon.gov.