Nonprofit Thistle & Nest breaks ground on first 9 deed-restricted affordable homes in SE Bend development

Woodhaven Estates eventually to include 133 mixed-income units

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thistle & Nest said Monday it has broken ground on the first nine of 19 affordable, owner-occupied homes in southeast Bend.

The homes are shared-wall townhome style with two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. They are the first affordable homes of the 133 mixed-income units that are slated to be part of Woodhaven Estates, between Pettigrew Road and Daly Estates Drive.

The homes will be available for purchase beginning in early 2024. The wait list is currently open to households that make less than 80% of the area median income and are pre-qualified for a home loan. Future phases of this project will include three-bedroom units as well.

The State of Oregon’s Housing Stability Council awarded developer, Woodhaven Community Housing LLC, $1,916,197 as part of their 2022 LIFT Homeownership funding allocation. Woodhaven Community Housing assigned this award to Thistle & Nest, the nonprofit that will own and steward this project.

Thistle & Nest was founded by Amy Warren, managing member of Hive Development and founder of Kôr Community Land Trust, and Larry Kine, managing member of Kine & Kine Properties.

Thistle & Nest was formed to address the need for additional owner-occupied workforce housing in the Bend area. The founders are excited to be able to create the opportunity for both stable housing and equity building to qualified buyers.

Interested parties can learn more about the first steps toward a home purchase by visiting www.thistleandnest.org, or by emailing info@thistleandnest.org.