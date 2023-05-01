Rick Springfield to bring his ‘I Want My ’80s Tour’ to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sept. 7

LOS ANGELES (KTVZ) - GRAMMY Award-winning musician, actor and New York Times best-selling author Rick Springfield will hit the road this summer on his “I Want My 80’s Tour,” including a post-Labor Day stop at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

The tour will also include special guests The Hooters, Tommy Tutone and Paul Young on most dates. Selected dates will also feature John Waite and The Tubes.

The tour will visit 26 American cities and feature such enduring hits as “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” “And We Danced,” “Everytime You Go Away,” “Jenny/867-5309,” and many more of the most iconic songs of the 80’s. This special tour is sure to delight music fans of what is regularly described as the greatest decade in pop/rock music.

Says Springfield about the tour, “The Hooters, me, Paul Young, me, Tommy Tutone, me, John Waite, me, The Tubes and me. On tour this summer. What more could you ask for! Besides, you know, world peace, freedom from hunger and healing the earth of course. Admittedly they are the bigger stars; but, come along anyway. We will ROCK you and maybe save the world as a byproduct. ONWARD & UPWARD!!!!”

Tickets for the multi-city tour go on sale Friday, May 5. The tour begins August 4 in Youngstown, Ohio, and include stops in Atlantic City, Ft. Worth, Omaha, Los Angeles, Fresno and many more.

The tour will include a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The tour is being presented by SiriusXM’s 80s on 8 and sponsored by Beach Bar Rum.

Go to www.rickspringfield.com for all information. Tour dates and line-ups are listed below.

Rick Springfield

Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, he’s a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” He’s an accomplished actor who starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film Ricki and the Flash and gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Irving Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama True Detective. He’s also a talented author — both his candid 2010 memoir Late, Late at Night (which Rolling Stone named one of the 25 greatest rock memoirs of all time) and his 2014 comedic novel Magnificent Vibration earned rave reviews and spots on the New York Times Best Sellers’ list. He is also the host of the popular weekly radio show “Working Class DJ” broadcast on Sirius/XM’s “80’s On 8” channel. In 2022, Rick released a special CD/DVD package of 40th Anniversary edition of his iconic “Working Class Dog” album recorded and filmed in his home in California during the pandemic lock-down of 2021.

4-Aug Youngstown, OH Foundation Ampitheatre*

5-Aug Indianapolis, IN TCU Amp at White River Park*

6-Aug Sterling Heights, MI Amp at Freedom Hill*

9-Aug Niagara Falls, ONT Fallsview Casino*

11-Aug Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino Outdoors*

12-Aug Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Estess Arena*

13-Aug Lynn, MA Memorial Auditorium*

19-Aug Lake Charles, LA L'Auberge Casino*

20-Aug Ft. Worth, TX Dickie's Arena*

22-Aug Lubbock, TX Cook's Garage Stage*

23-Aug Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Ampitheatre*

25-Aug New Haven, KY Log Still Distillery Amph**

26-Aug Bay City, MI Wenonah Park Shell**

27-Aug Decatur, IL Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre**

29-Aug Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park*

30-Aug Omaha, NE The Astro*

31-Aug Aurora, IL RiverEdge Park Pavilion*

6-Sep Redmond, WA Marymoor Park***

7-Sep Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater***

8-Sep Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest***

10-Sep Redding, CA Civic Auditorium+

12-Sep Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery Amp***

13-Sep Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre***

14-Sep Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center***

16-Sep Murphys, CA Ironstone Amp++

16-Sep Fresno, CA Warnors Theatre***

Artists line-up:

*Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone

**Rick Springfield, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone

***Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Tommy Tutone

+Rick Springfield, The Hooters, The Tubes, Tommy Tutone

++Rick Springfield, The Hooters, John Waite, Tommy Tutone