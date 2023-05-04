Kôr Land Trust to cut ribbon on Crescita affordable homeownership community in NE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kôr Community Land Trust is excited to announce the ribbon-cutting of its Crescita Community at noon on Friday, May 12. The general public is invited to attend and tour the completed affordable homeownership community.

Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, several city council members, and other dignitaries and supporters will be attending.

“The Crescita Community provides sustainable affordable homeownership opportunities to five households, all of whom are part of Bend’s local workforce,” commented Jackie Keogh, Executive Director of Kor Community Land Trust. “This community reflects Kôr’s commitment to provide quality homes to those who support our economy.”

The Cresctia Community is a five-unit affordable homeownership community that includes five net-zero homes and a carbon neutral common area. As a testament to Kor’s commitment to building sustainable communities, all homeowners will receive their own electric bikes at the event.

The community is funded by Oregon Housing Community Services, Washington Federal Bank, the City of Bend, Pacific Power Foundation, and All Points North Foundation.

The development team includes Full Circle Design, Ashley & Vance Engineering, Blackmore Planning, Earth Advantage, Energy Trust of Oregon, York Bros. Excavation, and S&F Land Services.

The Crescita Community Ribbon Cutting will be held at 2500 NE 8th Street, Bend, Oregon 97702. The ceremony will begin with a networking session from 12:00PM-12:15PM, followed by speaker-comments from 12:15PM-12:30PM, ending with home tours and electric bike distribution. The ribbon cutting ceremony and photo-op will be at 12:30PM. A light lunch and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for attendees. There is limited parking on site, please park in the surrounding neighborhoods. The courtesy of an RSVP is requested for those planning to attend: https://korlandtrust.org/events/events/crescita-community-ribbon-cutting/93.