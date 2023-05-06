City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of May 8-14

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of May 8-14.

As the spring flowers begin to emerge, an indication of warmer weather to come, so too are the orange construction signs, indicating the beginning of a busy construction season. As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check-in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

Ongoing Closures:

Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. Visit the Neff & Purcell Improvements project webpage to learn more. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began Feb. 22, 2023.

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Intersection of 15th Street and Wilson Avenue for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour, February – May 2023.

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through May 2023. Full closure of the NW 14th Street roundabout, Jan. 9, 2023 – May 2023 NW Newport Avenue east of NW 14th Street through NW Juniper Street, Jan. 9, 2023 – May 2023 NW 14th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, Jan. 9, 2023 – May 2023 NW 15th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, Jan. 5, 2023 – May 2023

Street Preservation – Various Street improvements within the Southeast and Southwest areas of Bend. Street resurfacing will occur with various street closures (local access only) during its duration (expect delays). Expected completion Mid-May 2022 (weather dependent). Roads affected are listed below. Learn more at the Street Preservation webpage. Pinebrook Boulevard between the Bend Parkway and Brookswood Boulevard, May 1, 2023 - May 8, 2023 SE 15th Street between SE Reed Market Road and NE Bear Creek Road

Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase One – Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase One of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Single lane closure with flaggers along NW Awbrey Road between Utica Avenue to Wilmington Avenue, April 24, 2023 – May 31, 2023 Single lane closure along 2nd Street between Utica Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue, May 2023 Single lane closure on the eastern end of Vicksburg, May 2023

SE 27th Street between Capella Place and Reed Market Road for infrastructure improvements related to the Acapella Subdivision, single lane closure with lane shift (minimal delays to traffic), May 1, 2023 - May 12, 2023.

Cooley Road between Hunnel Road and Highway 20 for initial roundabout construction, full closure with detour, began April 16, 2023.

OB Riley Road between Roper Lane and Glen Vista Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane shift with flagging, expect minimal delays in traffic, April 11, 2023 - May 12, 2023.

Third and Pinebrook Safety Crossing Project - Safety improvements at the north side of SE Third Street and Pinebrook Boulevard intersection. Median to be constructed with pedestrian crossing. Road and lane closures anticipated on Pinebrook and 3rd street with work anticipated to be completed mid-summer 2023. Pinebrook boulevard between SE Third Street and commercial entrances closed for construction.

ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures on Third Street near Mervin Sampels Road intersection.

– Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below.

Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. Ferguson Road between King Solomon Lane and Ladera Road for the Freguson Sewer Project, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, begins Jan. 3, 2023

– This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023.

Future Road Closures:

Pettigrew NSSP Sewer Project - The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). Project to begin May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

2023 Happy Girls Run – This special event includes a 5K, 10K, and half marathon. The event will primarily use City sidewalks and BPRD trails, crossing a few higher-classification streets with the use of certified flaggers (streets listed below). Event to take place May 19, 2023. NW Galveston Avenue between NW Harmon Boulevard and NW Riverfront Street Newport Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Drake Road Mt. Washington between NW Scenic Heights Drive and NW Links Lane

– This special event includes a 5K, 10K, and half marathon. The event will primarily use City sidewalks and BPRD trails, crossing a few higher-classification streets with the use of certified flaggers (streets listed below). Event to take place May 19, 2023. Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

