Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 9:25 PM

OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab leader, founder to step down

Adam Krynicki is leaving his post as executive director of the Innovation Co-Lab at Oregon State University - Cascades
OSU-Cascades
Adam Krynicki is leaving his post as executive director of the Innovation Co-Lab at Oregon State University - Cascades

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Adam Krynicki, executive director of the Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, will step down from his position to join the University of Washington as digital innovation and asset manager.

Krynicki joined OSU-Cascades in 2018 to launch and lead the Innovation Co-Lab, an incubator program center for area businesses, industries and nonprofits.

The Co-Lab evolved to serve and nearly 70 companies that brought data analysis and other technical challenges to be resolved. Krynicki coached and led teams of OSU-Cascades business, computer science and engineering students to design innovative solutions for these companies.

“Thanks to Adam’s leadership, the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab has built a reputation as a valuable resource for the campus community, Central Oregon and all of Oregon,” said Sherm Bloomer, chancellor and dean of OSU-Cascades. “We wish Adam and his family well in their next endeavors.”

Krynicki led a team of student interns to work with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Center to distribute more than $16 million in federal pandemic relief funds to area businesses. The Co-Lab received the 2022 Business Excellence Award from the Bend Chamber for that effort.

The Co-Lab also received the Technology Association of Oregon’s 2022 People’s Choice Award.

“The Co-Lab emerged out of a deep commitment by OSU-Cascades to support innovators' needs and address the community's biggest challenges,” Krynicki said. “As OSU-Cascades grows, I’m excited to see how the Co-Lab continues to evolve to support the innovators of today, while growing the innovators of tomorrow.” 

Krynicki’s last day as executive director was Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content