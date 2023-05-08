OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab leader, founder to step down

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Adam Krynicki, executive director of the Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, will step down from his position to join the University of Washington as digital innovation and asset manager.

Krynicki joined OSU-Cascades in 2018 to launch and lead the Innovation Co-Lab, an incubator program center for area businesses, industries and nonprofits.

The Co-Lab evolved to serve and nearly 70 companies that brought data analysis and other technical challenges to be resolved. Krynicki coached and led teams of OSU-Cascades business, computer science and engineering students to design innovative solutions for these companies.

“Thanks to Adam’s leadership, the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab has built a reputation as a valuable resource for the campus community, Central Oregon and all of Oregon,” said Sherm Bloomer, chancellor and dean of OSU-Cascades. “We wish Adam and his family well in their next endeavors.”

Krynicki led a team of student interns to work with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Center to distribute more than $16 million in federal pandemic relief funds to area businesses. The Co-Lab received the 2022 Business Excellence Award from the Bend Chamber for that effort.

The Co-Lab also received the Technology Association of Oregon’s 2022 People’s Choice Award.

“The Co-Lab emerged out of a deep commitment by OSU-Cascades to support innovators' needs and address the community's biggest challenges,” Krynicki said. “As OSU-Cascades grows, I’m excited to see how the Co-Lab continues to evolve to support the innovators of today, while growing the innovators of tomorrow.”

Krynicki’s last day as executive director was Monday.