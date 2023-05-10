City of Bend hosts online open house, survey for Boyd Acres, Butler Market roads ‘key routes’ for cyclists, pedestrians

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is designing a variety of safer and more accessible bike and pedestrian routes throughout the city, including current efforts along two of Bend’s heavily traveled northeast corridors: Butler Market and Boyd Acres roads.

Community members are invited to an online open house through Monday, May 22 to review and provide input on potential design configurations for portions of these two “key routes.”

Key route is a term from the Bend Transportation System Plan that means the route is designed to be “low stress” for pedestrians and bicyclists, to provide safe and appealing connections to schools, parks and other destinations and for cross-city travel.

Making these two corridors safer and more bike- and pedestrian-friendly was identified in the City of Bend Transportation System Plan as a high priority.

The online open house and community survey, where the community can share feedback about design alternatives, is available through May 22 at bendoregon.gov/boyd-butler.