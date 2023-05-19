Downtown Bend Dance Crew seeks participants

DOWNTOWNBend is starting a new, free program, the DOWNTOWNBend Dance Crew (DBDC)! The group will be performing at First Friday Follies around Downtown.

People can join by signing up on their website: https://www.downtownbend.org/downtown-bend-dance-crew.html#/

“DOWNTOWNBend Dance Crew will be a great way to bring the Art of Dance to our Downtown community,” Liz Roberts, Dance Crew leader and DOWNTOWNBend’s Community and Events Coordinator said. “It will bring joy, talent, culture, and vitality to our First Friday Follies and for other upcoming Downtown Events.”

The DBDC meets every third Saturday at The Space from 4-5pm. The next meeting will be Saturday, May 20th. If you can’t make the next clinic, you can practice the dances on our YouTube channel: June 2 First Friday Follies "Hound Dog" .

The DBDC will be made up of dancers of all ages and all skill levels. “It’s a chance to meet new friends of all ages and connect with others who have the love for dance,” Roberts said. “It will keep you healthy and happy. It’s Fun!”

The DOWNTOWNBend Dance Crew’s first performance will be June 2 starting at 6 p.m. between Beach Hut Deli near The Commons Café & Taproom.