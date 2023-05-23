Old Mill developer Bill Smith fondly remembered at celebration of life in fitting spot: Hayden Homes Amphitheater

(Update: Adding video, comments from friends and family)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A celebration of life ceremony for Bill Smith, the visionary behind Bend's Old Mill District, took place on a cool but blue-sky sunny Tuesday afternoon at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, in the midst of the riverfront development he envisioned and worked to bring to life.

Friends, family and colleagues came to pay their respects to the man they say helped shape Bend as it transitioned from a timber-based economy to one that draws visitors from around the US and world.

Military honors, live music and several speakers took part in the celebration.

Master of ceremonies, Smith's friend Bob Grim, opened the celebration. "Before Bill arrived in Central Oregon, the scenery was slightly different on this spot," he said.

Old friends reminisced about times they had with their good pal.

Todd Taylor, a friend and business partner of Smith's, recalled an old story in the region.

"On one of our trips down here, we had our daughter with us. We were looking at a ranch outside of Prineville, and Bill decides to give our daughter driving lessons. The problem was -- she was 10 years old."

Peter Stott, another friend and business partner with Smith, recalled his strong business acumen: "He didn't mind negotiating or out-thinking you on a business transaction. He loved the art of the deal. But he was 100% ethical, and a generous partner."

Music was performed by the Steeles, a choir from Minneapolis, who performed a song after each talk.

The message of Smith's celebration of life was consistent throughout; Central Oregon wouldn't be what it is without Bill's vision.

Another friend and business partner, John Von Schlegell, said Smith's deepest passion was the Central Oregon region: "The first thing that he delighted in showing off was Central Oregon. The caves, climbing, the obsidian, Native American cutting tools that can easily be found on the ground."

Smith passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 at the age of 81.

“Billy was a wonderful man,” said his daughter, Marney Smith, on the Old Mill District's website. “He loved his cat and his people. He is known to many as the guy who developed the Old Mill District and perhaps that will be his legacy, but to us he was a beloved father and a wonderful husband. Building places, friendships, and communities was the pride of his life.”

Smith is survived by his wife of 52 years, Trish, daughter Marney, son Matt and five grandchildren.