City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of May 29-June 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of May 29-June 4.

Ongoing Closures:

Neff and Purcell Improvements Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project webpage. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22, 2023.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project webpage. Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, began May 15, 2023.

– Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Single lane closure with flaggers along NW Awbrey Road between Utica Avenue to Wilmington Avenue, April 24, 2023 – May 31, 2023 Single lane closure along Second Street between Utica Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue, June 1-9 Single lane closure on the eastern end of Vicksburg between First Street and Second Street, June 12-13, Single lane closure at intersection on Awbrey Road with flaggers at Awbrey Road & Saginaw intersection

– Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023

between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023 Pettigrew Sewer Project - The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). Project began May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

- The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). Project began May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Cooley Road between Hunnel Road and Highway 20 for initial roundabout construction, full closure with detour, began April 16, 2023. Robal Lane signal removal at Highway 20, detour for the southbound left-turn movement at Robal Lane to Cooley Road May 30, 2023.

between Hunnel Road and Highway 20 for initial roundabout construction, full closure with detour, began April 16, 2023. Third and Pinebrook Safety Crossing Project - Safety improvements at the north side of SE Third Street and Pinebrook Boulevard intersection. Median to be constructed with pedestrian crossing. Road and lane closures anticipated on Pinebrook and Third street with work anticipated to be completed mid-summer 2023. Work began April 3, 2023. Pinebrook boulevard between SE Third Street and commercial entrances closed for construction.

- Safety improvements at the north side of SE Third Street and Pinebrook Boulevard intersection. Median to be constructed with pedestrian crossing. Road and lane closures anticipated on Pinebrook and Third street with work anticipated to be completed mid-summer 2023. Work began April 3, 2023. ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Crews will be performing nighttime lane closures from Mervin Samples to Greenwood for paving, May 22, 2023 - May 25, 2023, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Delays are expected.

– Infrastructure improvements along Third street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. Ferguson Road between the Central Oregon Irrigation District Canal Bridge and Sarah Drive for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour (access to Sarah Drive currently remains open), work began April 26, 2023.

– This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023.

Emergency Road Closures:

Galveston Water Break- Eastbound Lane shift to center lane of Galveston between NW 13th Street and NW 12th Street. Work commenced on 05/25/2023.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews