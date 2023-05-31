Good-news update: Citizen finds missing Bend man, 75, with Alzheimer’s ‘in good health and spirits’

(Update: Clarifying who found Fravel and where)

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) – After several hours of extensive searches and a request for public assistance to find a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, a citizen found Robert “Bob” Fravel early Thursday morning in northeast Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

A citizen called non-emergency dispatchers shortly before 2 a.m. to report finding Fravel near Butler Market Road and Pilot Butte Drive, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

“Mr. Fravel was in good health and spirits, considering the length of time he was outdoors,” Wall said.

"We would like to thank the community for their assistance with attempting to locate Mr. Fravel," Wall added. "We would also like to thank Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers, and the City of Bend Police Department for their dedication and service to this community."

Search and Rescue volunteers, Special Services deputies, and patrol deputies had spent much of Wednesday searching throughout the Tumalo and northern Bend areas for Fravel, who last had been seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near his home in the Hunnell Road area.

As the search continued, the sheriff's office asked anyone between the south end of Redmond and the north end of Bend to check their property and any surveillance cameras.

“Bob knows his name and has a friendly demeanor,” deputies said.