School-Based Health Center opens at Mountain View HS; First Story donation pushes fundraising past goal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A recent donation of $10,000 from First Story pushed the fundraising campaign for Mountain View High School's just-opened School-Based Health Center past its goal.

The campaign raised more than $200,000 through generous gifts from community members, local businesses and foundations.

The health center is located on the campus of Mountain View High School in Bend and opened its doors to young patients in mid-May, officials said Thursday.

The project is a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools, Deschutes County Health Services and Mosaic Community Health, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras.

“School-based health centers play a vital role our schools and communities,” said Tamarra Harris, Pediatric Clinic Manager at Mosaic. “They reduce barriers to accessing quality care, including providing easier access for families, which reduces absenteeism and time away from work. Through our strong partnerships and community support we are able to provide full service, youth-focused care in a youth-focused space where our students and families live, work and play.”

The gift from First Story — founded by Hayden Watson in honor of his parents Robert and Virginia Watson, founders of Hayden Homes — continues a long legacy of giving back to communities across the Pacific Northwest.

“A donation of the sale of every Hayden Home is generously given to First Story each time the home is sold,” said Claire Duncan, Executive Director of First Story. “One hundred percent of these donations are contributed back to the local community allowing us to support other nonprofits doing the essential work of building strong families and neighborhoods. We believe Mosaic Community Health’s new school-based health center at Mountain View High School in Bend is doing just that, and we are honored to support all they are doing for the youth in Central Oregon.”

Mosaic SBHCs are medical clinics that offer a full range of physical, behavioral, and preventive health services for anyone 18 years of age or younger, no matter their ability to pay. Almost thirty percent of all students attending Mountain View High School qualify for the reduced lunch program and the Oregon Health Plan. In addition to medical services, providers at Mountain View SBHC will emphasize prevention, early intervention, risk reduction and the development of healthy habits with their young patients.

Mosaic currently operates five other SBHCs in Central Oregon, located at Bend High School, Madras High School, Redmond High School, Lynch Elementary in Redmond, and Crook Kids in Prineville. Last year, 90 percent of youth seeking services at SBHCs in Oregon were able to get an appointment immediately for the care they needed. Three quarters of those youth were unlikely to have received care that day without a SBHC. With these easily accessible services, youth have an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

To learn more about getting involved with Mosaic, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health (formerly known as Mosaic Medical) is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit MosaicCH.org.

Learn more about First Story here: https://www.firststory.org/