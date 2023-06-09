Bailey Aldrich, Miss Oregon Volunteer 2023, paying a volunteering visit to Bend’s The Giving Plate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bailey Aldrich, chosen earlier this year as Miss Oregon Volunteer 2023, is paying a visit Friday to the Bend food pantry The Giving Plate. And true to her title, she's not just stopping by to smile and shake hands -- she'll be volunteering.

According to their website, the Miss Oregon Volunteer organization is a statewide, service-oriented program seeking to empower young women through education and opportunity.

Aldrich, who hails from Medford, was chosen back in January to represent her state by winning the Miss Oregon Volunteer title. She will be competing in the Miss Volunteer America Pageant in Jackson, Tennessee from June 21-24.

During her Bend visit, Aldrich will be donating her time, helping give out food and other supplies, and meeting with Giving Plate volunteers and neighbors.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will be at The Giving Plate to speak with Aldrich. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.