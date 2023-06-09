Head’s up for two Hwy. 20 changes: O.B. Riley Road closure, new light to turn on at 3rd/Mervin Sampels Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT is advising Bend-area motorists to be aware of two more changes coming along Highway 20 next week: a temporary intersection closure and the switching on of a new traffic signal.

Beginning on Monday, O.B Riley Road south of U.S. 20 will be closed to allow construction crews to work on the southwest side of the new roundabout at that intersection. The closure will be in place for approximately one month. The detour for access to O.B. Riley Road from U.S. 20 is as follows:

Turn onto Bailey Road

Turn left on Tumalo Reservoir Road

Proceed onto O.B. Riley Road

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change. Visit the U.S. 20: Tumalo – Cooley Road website for more detailed information.

Meanwhile, as a part of Phase 1 of the U.S. 20: Empire to Greenwood project, a new traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 20/Third Street and Mervin Sampels Road will be activated on Thursday, June 15.

ODOT said the new traffic signal by the Bend DMV will provide pedestrians with a safe crossing at the intersection, improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for everyone that travels along U.S. 20/Third Street.

Construction of this project is ahead of schedule and work should be completed by the end of June. It includes paving on U.S. 20/Third Street from Mervin Sampels Road south to Greenwood Avenue, as well as installing traffic signals, sidewalks, bike lanes, multiuse paths, and new ADA curb ramps. Visit the project website for more information.