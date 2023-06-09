Neil Young is a new addition to Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s summer concert lineup
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Celebrated singer-songwriter Neil Young announced Friday a limited run of West Coast shows with special guest Chris Pierce, including a Monday, July 17 stop at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
The tour kicks off on July 1 at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, CA and continues with stops in Santa Barbara, CA; Paso Robles, CA; San Diego, CA; Berkeley, CA; Bend, OR; Ridgefield, WA; Auburn, WA; and Napa, CA.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets.
MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. More information is available here.
NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
More dates to follow.
Find Everything Neil Young @ neilyoungarchives.com