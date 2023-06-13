New alternative mental health clinic Bendable Therapy set to offer psilocybin treatment for patients

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new Bend mental health treatment facility is set to become one of the first clinics in the state of Oregon to legally use psilocybin to help patients treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Bendable Therapy is a Bend nonprofit that dedicates itself to enabling access to modern and clinically proven mental health therapies for the Central Oregon region, such as psilocybin according to their website.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, psilocybin comes from certain types of psilocybe mushrooms. Psilocybin is metabolized in the body to the active drug psilocyn, also present in many of the same mushrooms.

Bendable Therapy will offer participants treatments such as support, guidance, and financial assistance towards getting people the help they're looking for. And while treatments don't occur at the Bendable Therapy facility itself, treatment using psilocybin can be done by their vetted partner facilities.

Bendable Therapy co-founder and Executive Director Amanda Gow is meeting with KTVZ's Blake Mayfield at their office space in the Haven this afternoon. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.