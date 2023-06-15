Oregon Department of Revenue’s Bend office closed Thursday, June 22 for staff training

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Bend regional office at 951 SW Simpson Avenue will be closed Thursday, June 22 for staff training.

A secure drop box is available for taxpayers to deliver any necessary payments or documents. Office staff will mail receipts directly to customers.

The Bend office will return to normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, June 23.

Additionally, district offices in Eugene, Gresham, Portland, and Medford will also be closed June 22.

The Salem Tax Services Call Center and Payment Center will be closed until 1 p.m. on June 22. Both will reopen at 1 p.m.

The Department of Revenue continues to expand features available through Revenue Online. Individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online to learn more.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls.