Bend Chamber announces 28 Leadership Bend Class of 2023 graduates 

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Taylor Northwest, is pleased to announce the Leadership Bend Class of 2023 graduates. Twenty-eight outstanding individuals formally graduated from the Leadership Bend program on June 15.

“I am immensely proud of the hard work and level of engagement of the Leadership Bend class of 2023. They now join hundreds of alumni serving in key leadership roles across the region,” shared Talena Barker, Bend Chamber Vice President of Leadership Development. “From nonprofit board service to elected office, this group is well-prepared to address the needs of Bend and Central Oregon with a well-rounded view of our community, and the skills to work effectively with diverse stakeholders,” she added.

These participants come from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries, and differing lengths of time living in Central Oregon.

What they all have in common is a commitment to Bend and our region, and a willingness to work collaboratively to create a strong future for all. Over nine months, they spent more than 90 class hours learning about local challenges and opportunities firsthand from decision makers, and through interactive work. They additionally completed three impact projects outside of class hours and carved out time to connect and nurture their relationships with each other.

The Leadership Bend Class of 2023

Amanda Bird-Zimmerman—Old Mill District

Zavier Borja—State of Oregon

Peter Bozin—Parametrix

Kate Burns—Merrill O’Sullivan, LLP

Trever Campbell—Kernutt Stokes, LLP

Lisa Clark—Bureau of Land Management

Gary Crockett—SELCO Community Credit Union

Savanna DeLuca—Wild Heart Therapy + Consulting

Theresa Drulard—St. Charles Health System

Shawn Evilsizor—Morrison-Maierle

Lindsay Gardner—Bryant Lovlien & Jarvis P.C.

Bess Goggins—Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Bradley Howk—Partners in Care

Emma James—Rosell Wealth Management Ted Jones—US Bank

Emily Kirk—Central Oregon Daily News

Kris Knight—Upper Deschutes Watershed Council

Jennifer Kovitz—Central Oregon Community College

Michael Leeland—Hayden Homes

Gil Levy—KIDS Center

Cyrus Mooney—Bend Chamber

Michael Nelson—Sazan Group

Lynn Spinoglio—First Interstate Bank

Dan Stake—Mid Oregon Credit Union

Patricia Strange—Otak

Frank Thaxter—TEN OVER STUDIO

Dana Wilson—City of Bend

Chad Young—Skanska USA Building

Applications for the Leadership Bend Class of 2024 are now being accepted through July 9, at:

https://form.123formbuilder.com/6428466/leadership-bend-class-of-2024-application

Grateful thanks to the participants, their employers, our sponsors and the many people who take the time to educate these future leaders.

###

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

Leadership Bend is a community leadership development program designed to identify, educate, train and connect willing and committed citizens to leadership roles in our community. There now are nearly 600 Leadership Bend alumni who now serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, and more. Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor Northwest, St. Charles Health System, and like-minded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.