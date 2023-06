BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of hunters got down and dirty Friday evening for a good cause. They started building a beaver dam, and the work will continue through Sunday. About 80 volunteers were on hand for the fourth annual "All Hands, All Brands for Your Public Lands" event. The effort was organized by the Bend chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.