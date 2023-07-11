City of Bend to host open house on plans for Olney Avenue pedestrian, bike improvements

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is holding an open house on its plans to improve safety and accessibility for everyone who uses Olney Avenue between Wall Street and NE Second Street.

The community is invited to attend an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at Pioneer Park, 1525 NW Wall St. to learn about the Olney Pedestrian Bike Project and provide input on potential improvements.

For those who can't make it in person, the information and a survey are available online now through July 23 bendoregon.gov/olneypedbike.

Olney Avenue connects to schools, parks, trails, businesses and more — places that kids, parents, commuters and others in the City traveling east - west need to reach. The City aims to increase safety along

Olney Avenue by creating a safe pedestrian and cyclist crossing at NE Second Street; putting a protected bike facility under US 97; installing intersection safety improvements at NW Wall Street/NW Olney Avenue; and building a low-stress, safer route for people walking and biking from NW Wall Street to the railroad. The project will build on other planning projects to make Bend safer and more accessible for everyone. It is funded by the Transportation General Obligation (GO) Bond approved by voters in 2020.