As Deschutes River sees thousands of summer floaters, Bend Park and Rec issues safety reminders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On hot days during the summer, thousands of people want to partake in water activities. Many Bend visitors and locals choose to cool down with a float down the Deschutes River.

Hollie Ksiezyk is visiting from Cleveland and made sure to get to the river at a decent time Thursday.

"We wanted to come early because we heard that it gets really busy in the afternoon," Ksiezyk said.

Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe Owner Geoff Frank said, "On those hot days, we'll see anywhere from 800 to 1,000 floaters through our rentals."

Bend Park and Recreation officials said on any given, day it expects anywhere between 3,000 and 6,000 floaters.

And while floating is fun, it's important to remain cautious while on the water.

"We really recommend that people prepare for their day of floating in advance," BPRD Community Relations Manager Julie Brown said. "Having durable gear and we recommend life jackets for everyone. They are required for kids under 12, but they're a really good idea for floaters of all ages."

At put-in points at Riverbend and McKay parks, there are stands with life vests. And to keep people informed, Bend Parks and Rec makes sure to update signage about safety every summer.

There are also video reminders on the park district's website for best practices, and tips are posted on social media accounts.

At Bend's Whitewater Park, where the pace picks up and people surf, there are life jackets and helmets available. Leashes or ropes are not allowed.

The park district has a team of five stewards reminding visitors of rules and answering questions. The stewards spend a couple of hours at the river, but they also oversee 80 additional parks.

"Be attentive to your own swimming skill level," Brown said. "And be aware of what's going on around you. I think if everybody pays attention to others around them, it ends up just increasing the safety. And the overall enjoyment for everyone."

While floating, it's important to secure your gear and wear comfortable secure footwear -- flip-flops can fall off easily, for example.

And alcohol is not allowed around or in the river. Violators can be fined up to $750.