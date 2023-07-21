Pahlisch Commercial volunteers help Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity build 12 new homes for families

(Update: Adding video, comments from Pahlisch Commercial, Habitat for Humanity)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A dozen families soon will have new homes, thanks in part to a week-long partnership pairing a local homebuilder with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Dozens of Pahlisch Commercial employees had various responsibilities this week as they worked on several new townhomes in southeast Bend.

"It's great to see the families be able to come and walk through the homes," Pahlisch Commercial's CEO Steve Leasure said Friday. "And visualize how they're going to start to live life in their new home it's really awesome. It's really good."

Pahlisch Commercial has been holding a volunteer event to help Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity build 12 townhomes on Southeast 27th Street. More than 50 employees installed flooring, trim and doors.

Sadie and Brook Yancey are ready to move in.

"I think it's really good to have, like, a two-story house," Sadie Yancey said. "We've been living in a one-story house for like four years now. I think it's really nice to get my own room, because me and my mom used to share a room. We still kind of do."

To qualify for a Habitat home, there are requirements.

Habitat for Humanity Director of Development Darrion Cotroneo said, "All of our families have to make an income that is up to 80% area median income. They have to be willing to partner with us. So what that means is once our families are selected, they partner with us over a course of a year."

Residents have to enter into a home education program, where they are taught credit-building, and they have a financial score. The new homeowners also were involved in the building process and will take out a mortgage.

Cotroneo said, "These townhomes in particular cost us right around $450,000 to build. Our families are able to take out their own mortgage. We set that at 33% of their income, so that typically is around $200,000. So we are paid that $200,000, and then we fundraise for the rest, about 250,000."

Construction is set to be be completed by August, and people will be able to move in shortly thereafter.