Bend Police warn of scam calls, emails impersonating officers, demanding payment to avoid arrest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police said they have received several calls Wednesday from community members reporting scam phone calls and emails purporting to be from officers with the department, demanding money and threatening arrest.

"They are using the names of real members of our department, including Capt. Nick Parker and Deputy Chief Paul Kansky, among others," Bend PD Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The callers allege that the intended victim has missed a court date or is otherwise in trouble, and the scammer demands money to pay a fine or risk an arrest warrant.

"These calls are not from our department," Miller said. "Our officers are not responsible for court dates, they’re not going to call you and demand money – and they definitely won’t ask you for gift cards, Bitcoin, payments through Zelle or other apps, or other unconventional forms of payment.

If you receive an email or phone call like this, please do not provide any personal information or money. Hang up and call nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 to report the incident.

A few reminders of how to protect yourself from scams: