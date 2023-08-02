Skip to Content
Tuesday was National Night Out – an event meant to promote police-community partnerships

today at 2:39 AM
Published 2:35 AM

Tuesday, the Bend Police Department hosted a nationwide event that aims to build trust between the police and the community they serve.

The festivities and informational affair, kicked off at Bend High School, and Bend's women and men in blue were there to take in, and share the day with the community.  

No reservations were required. The festivities included food, music, drinks, games for the kids, informational booths and more.

Other law enforcement agencies hosted their own "National Night Out" including: Redmond Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

