Deschutes river trail closer causes frustration for locals on concert days

(Update: Clarifying information, statements from marketing director of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Hayden Homes Amphitheater is a frequent place for locals and visitors to go enjoy concerts during the summer season. But those who want to enjoy the Deschutes River Trail during concerts are out of luck.

William Smith built the river trail in 1999 as part of the master plan for the Old Mill District.

In 2014, Hayden Homes reached an agreement with the Bend Park and Recreation District granting them easement rights to their property.

Section 6 of the agreement allows Hayden Homes to suspend public access to the river trail during concerts.

Trident Security has a private contract with Hayden Homes to close the trail for concerts. They monitor the trail from doors open to the end of the show on concert nights.

We were asked not to interview people using the trail on Thursday, but many locals have voiced their opinion on social media.

"We hire a third party to try and security so we've hired most recently but it mans the trail and they're concierge as much as anything explaining to people hey it's a less than a less than a three block reroute accessible reroute on the pave sidewalk that goes right in front of the shops." Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater said.

Without the closure, Eastes said the amphitheater was losing money, as artists began avoiding the venue.

"What we were finding in the early days of when we opened the amphitheater at the amphitheater opened in 2002, is that it was getting to the point where there were more people watching the concert for free outside of the venue than there were inside. And what happened is bands started to they didn't want to come here because of that." Eastes said.