Bend Park and Rec’s fall recreation program registration opens next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for fall recreation programs and winter sports leagues on Aug. 14, 15 and 16. The Fall 2023 Online Playlist is available for viewing and download now.

To help ease opening day demand, program registration is staggered over three days. Combined with a virtual waiting room, the staggering has been successful for past seasons’ openings in helping to manage the user experience on the registration website.

Monday, Aug. 14, 6:00 a.m.: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs registration opens. This includes afterschool and no-school day programs, art, crafts, sports, ice skating, ice hockey programs, technology, dance, outdoors, cooking and more.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:00 a.m.: Swim lessons and aquatic programs registration opens. This includes lessons for youth and adults.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6:00 a.m.: Sports leagues registration opens. This includes Bitty Basketball, youth/middle school/high school basketball, adult curling, adult hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth Ultimate and youth volleyball leagues.

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so now at https:register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs on Aug. 14, 15 and 16.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. – open at 8:00 a.m.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE 6th St. – open at 5:30 a.m.

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. – open at 6:00 a.m.

If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at (541) 389-7275.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration.

Additionally, please note that any old balances on a household account must be paid in full before registering for any programs.