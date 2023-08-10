Bend Chamber announces Leadership Bend Class of 2024

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) —Selections have been made for the Leadership Bend Class of 2024, a nonprofit civic engagement and leadership development program of the Bend Chamber.

Leadership Bend exists to identify, develop, educate and connect diverse leaders who impact the Central Oregon region through committed service to the community.

Participants are chosen from a broad cross-section of candidates from around the region who must undergo a significant application process. These acknowledged and aspiring leaders share a commitment to active participation in shaping the future of Central Oregon.

There now are nearly 600 Leadership Bend alumni, many of whom serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, volunteerism and more.

Leadership Bend Class of 2024

Matt Appleby—BBT Architects

William Bailey—Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Barker—City of Bend

Ben Berry—Morrison-Maierle

Hollie Choe—Transworld Business Advisors of OC

Shane Cochran—Wallace Group

Camilla Cok—Hennebery Eddy Architects

John Condon—City of Bend

Aric “Randy” Dean—Kernutt Stokes

Ben Haag—First Interstate Bank

Sarah Hutson—City of Bend

Shelley Junker—Bend Chamber

Scott Maben—Bend-La Pine Schools

Paul MacClanahan—Cascade Civil Corp

TJ Murphy—Hite Digital Bend

Scott Nelson—St. Charles Health System

Eric Normen—Taylor Development LLC

Chris Petty—Express Employment Professionals

Sam Rivera—Hayden Homes

Kristi Runberg—St. Charles Health System

Chad Schlottmann—Skanska USA Building Inc.

Kayleen Schweitzer—COCC

Caitlin Sims—Washington Trust Bank

Daryl Stone—Microsoft

Colin Sutton—U.S. Bank

Alison Toivola—Best Best & Krieger LLP

Megan Tuttle—10 Barrel Brewing Company

Bonnie Vieira—Columbia Healthcare Banking

Fish Williams—East Cascades Works

The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning. As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.

For the nine months of the program, participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos. Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and make an impact through a class capstone project.

Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor Northwest, St. Charles Health System and other like-minded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.

Leadership Bend is a 501(c)3 non-profit program of the Bend Chamber supported by local community resources. More information can be found at www.bendchamber.org/leadership-bend/.