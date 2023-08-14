Heat prompts ODOT to pause Bend homeless camp cleanup
Heat prompted ODOT to put a pause on its cleanup Monday of a homeless camp along the bike path near the Bend Parkway's Truman Avenue exit
Heat prompted ODOT to put a pause on its cleanup Monday of a homeless camp along the bike path near the Bend Parkway's Truman Avenue exit
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.