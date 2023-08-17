City of Bend seeks members for Council Compensation Review Committee

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend said Thursday it is looking for community members to join a new temporary, independent committee to make recommendations on future compensation for Bend City Councilors and the Mayor.

On August 16, the Council approved forming a Compensation Review Committee, which will have between seven and nine members and is charged with reviewing and evaluating council compensation. The committee will consider an increase to the monthly stipend amount and the potential addition of health care benefits (or an alternative) for the Mayor and Councilors.

The committee will include up to three former Councilors/Mayors or other elected officials. Additional members could represent the following:

Current City Committees or Commissions (such as the Human Rights and Equity Commission, the Environment and Climate Committee, the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Budget Committee, etc.)

Local community organizations (Latino Community Association, Bend Chamber, etc.)

Background in Human Resources and finance/business

Underrepresented communities

Community at large

“It’s important that the recommendation about Council compensation comes from community members. We look forward to hearing proposals on how to make serving on Council more accessible for more people,” said Mayor Melanie Kebler. “Our community will be better served when a larger segment of our community feels supported to step up and run for City Council.”

The committee is expected to meet three to four times and present a recommendation to Council by February 2024.

Anyone interested who fits into one of the categories listed above can apply on the Advisory Committee Application webpage on the City’s website by 5 p.m. on August 31, 2023.