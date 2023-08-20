C.O.’s smoky skies and poor air quality are prompting people to find indoor activities, from climbing to jumping

(Update: Adding video, comments from business owners)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recent wildfires in Oregon are causing the air to be moderate to even very unhealthy in certain areas. There have been a number of fires, from the Fuzztail Fire south of Bend to the much larger Willamette National Forest blazes.

Those fires have caused the air to become smoky, and with the air quality being so poor makes people still want to have fun, but not outdoors causing people to find indoor activities.

At the Bend Rock Gym, an indoor climbing facility, owner Jim Stone said Sunday that summer is typically their slowest season, as attractive outdoor options abound.

"It is good for our business, because summers are really a tight time," Stone said. "So the bad weather, whether it be rain or air conditioning that bring people inside, you know, helps us out."

He said on a typical weekend, they see 200 to 300 people a day.

"With the air quality going the way it is, we probably probably have seen at least a 50%, 100% increase in the number of people, especially when the air gets as bad as it is today, which is well over 200," he said.

and on Sunday, he says about four hundred people came in.

Meanwhile, at Mountain Air Trampoline Park in Bend, the business also experiences a busy period during rainy or snowy weather, as well as what's come to be known as "smoke season."

Owner Patrick Booher said, "It's definitely been our busiest period all summer long. We're at max capacity during the week," which is 90 jumpers per hour.

"July was a great Central Oregon summer with no smoke, you know, great weather," he said. "My family and I, we were up in the mountains and on the river. August has definitely been much, much busier than July."

At Mountain Air Trampoline Park, you can bounce around on 26 trampolines. And at Bend Rock Gym, there are three climbing walls for you to enjoy!