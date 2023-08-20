Skip to Content
C.O.’s smoky skies and poor air quality are prompting people to find indoor activities

today at 10:30 AM
Published 10:43 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recently, there have been a number of wildfires, from the Fuzztail Fire south of Bend to the much larger Willamette National Forest blazes. Those fires have caused the air to become smoky, which lowers the air quality to unhealthy, or even in some cases very unhealthy or hazardous.

With the air quality being so poor, people still want to have fun -- but not outside, causing people to find activities indoors.

At the Bend Rock Gym, the owner noticed an increase in people coming in to rock climb.

Kelsey McGee is speaking Sunday with the owner of Bend Rock Gym to find out how business has been going. She has also reached out to other businesses to see if those establishments have experienced the same influx of business. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

