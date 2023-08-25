Crux Fermentation brings back its ‘Dogs and Lagers’ event to celebrate National Dog Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crux Fermentation is hosting a Dogs and Lagers event this weekend, to celebrate National Dog Day.

This is the second year the brewpub is putting on Dogs and Lagers. Crux hopes to make it an annual event.

The Dog Guide Bend is organizing the fundraiser to raise money for local groups helping animals such as Fix Bend and The Companion Animal Medical Project.

According to @dogguidebend on Instagram, they raised over $2,600 at last year’s event.

They’ll be pouring two limited-edition lagers in collaboration with Van Henion Brewing and Living Haus Beer Co. The proceeds from these lagers will go toward their nonprofits.

The event will also feature nonprofit dog organizations, dog-friendly businesses, and live local music on the Crux lawn.

The celebration runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Customers are highly encouraged to bring their dogs.