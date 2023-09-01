City of Bend shifts ‘State of the City’: This year, it’s family-friendly party at Alpenglow Park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Join Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and the City of Bend for a State of the City community gathering from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Alpenglow Park (61049 SE 15th St. in Bend).

This year’s State of the City is a family-friendly party in the park! The event will feature a short message from Mayor Melanie Kebler at 5:30 p.m. on City goals and priorities, live music, family-friendly activities, lawn games, police, fire and streets vehicles and information on the various City departments and their programs and services. Local food trucks will also be on site to purchase a bite from.

“Bring the family and join the fun as we update you on the work the City is doing to address growth and make Bend thrive,” Kebler said. “We will have a variety of children’s activities and interactive displays that demonstrate how the City of Bend is working for you. There will be a selection of food trucks on site and entertainment throughout the evening. We hope to see you there.”