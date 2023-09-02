Bunks Across America coming to Bend; volunteers sought to help build beds for kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will join 300 other chapters nationwide in building 40,000 bunk beds for kids who do not have a bed of their own.

With the year just two-thirds over, the Central Oregon chapter has already built and delivered 516 beds (with sheets and mattress). On Friday, Sept. 8 at the Lowe’s on Highway 97 and Cooley Road, hundreds will gather to assemble beds starting at 9 a.m. in their biggest build yet. Tools and lunch will be provided.

SHP is looking for volunteers to build beds that day and also donations of cash or new twin-size sheet sets. Children eight and older are welcome to participate.

If you’d like to help build beds, please go to http://bit.ly/shpevent. For more information about the chapter, please visit http://shpbeds.org/chapter/or-Deschutes-co.

For more information, contact Joe Myers at joe.myers@shpbeds.org