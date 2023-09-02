‘Thank you, all you guys’: Bend Fire presents Life Saver Award to dispatcher and wife of cardiac arrest survivor

(Update: Adding video, comments from officials, Walker's wife)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue crews saves lives every day -- and sometimes they get crucial assistance in doing so from dispatchers, and from those who happen to be on hand and can play a crucial role in the key first few minutes.

Firefighters and family came together Saturday to celebrate the saving of a cardiac arrest survivor's life.

Bend Fire & Rescue held a special gathering Saturday afternoon at the Pilot Butte fire station to present a Life Saver Award to Deschutes County 911 dispatcher Alice Baer, and also to Debra Walker, the wife of cardiac arrest survivor Scott Walker.

Family and friends were on hand to celebrate with the Walkers and to offer thanks to the others who also helped save his life.

Debra Walker said, "82 days in a hospital setting, and we have so much support from family and friends. And I couldn't make it without you guys. The (fire) chief asked if I want to speak about that day. I really don't know if I can, but ... just want to say thank you, all you guys."

Debra Walker and Baer worked together to save Debra's husband in those first crucial minutes.

Alice Baer said, "One of the most important parts of our job is to help people until the first responders arrive. It was all Debra. We just gave her the tools that she needed to take care of Scott until they were able to take over."

Back in May, Walker was in his bedroom when he went into cardiac arrest. Debra called 911 and got directions from Baer, giving CPR until Bend Police and Bend Fire medics arrived on the scene.

The Walkers expressed their thanks to everyone in the room -- family, friends and the many people on duty that day and helped make for the positive outcome.

“These cardiac survival stories are becoming more and more common in Bend,” said EMS Deputy Chief Drew Norris. “If a cardiac arrest victim is given early CPR, the chances of them responding to our advanced treatment is much more likely.”