A matter of distance: Parents in SE Bend neighborhood trying to get school bus stop, to no avail

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Parents in a southeast Bend neighborhood have made what might sound like a simple request: that Bend-La Pine Schools provide a school bus stop and ride to High Desert Middle School, which is about a mile and a half away.

The “about” is the issue.

Kari Huang says parents in the Bridges community off SE 15th Street have been fighting for such a school bus stop for several years.

Bend-La Pine Schools Communications Director Scott Maben says the school is only required to provide bus service for residents who live more than 1.5 miles from the school property.

But there’s been some controversy over how the measurement is taken, as the school’s property extends nearly a half-mile from the campus and parking lot. Some parents call it unfair, saying the school calculates the distance in a way that assures bus service isn’t required.

Bola Gbadebo has been looking into the dispute, also talking with ODOT about how the bus service-distance calculation is done. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.