City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Sept. 11-17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Sept. 11-17.

NE 27th Street between NE Rosemary Drive and NE Faith Drive for a utility pole installation, single lane closure with lane shift, September 11 - 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, Begins May 15, 2023.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Neff and Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high-priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvement Project website. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22. NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of the street, full road closure with detour, begins June 21.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high-priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvement Project website. Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Awbrey Road from Utica Avenue to Wilmington Avenue: Single Lane closure regulated by flaggers. Please expect delays.

– This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. ODOT Highway 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023.

– Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. For more information, visit the Ferguson Sewer Project website. Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic from east of Sarah Drive to SE 27th Street for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour.

– This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. For more information, visit the Ferguson Sewer Project website. Woodriver Lane between McClellan Road and Elmwood Place for sidewalk construction, full road closure with local access only, began Sept. 7, 2023.

between McClellan Road and Elmwood Place for sidewalk construction, full road closure with local access only, began Sept. 7, 2023. SE Roosevelt Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a watermain replacement, full day closure with local access only, tentatively scheduled to begin September 5.

between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a watermain replacement, full day closure with local access only, tentatively scheduled to begin September 5. SW Century Drive between SW Colorado Avenue and SW Taylor Court for a water main installation, single lane closure with lane shift, August 28 – September 15.

between SW Colorado Avenue and SW Taylor Court for a water main installation, single lane closure with lane shift, August 28 – September 15. SE Ninth Street between SE Reed Market Road and SE Wilson Avenue for tree trimming around power lines, moving single lane closure with flagging, August 28 – 30.

between SE Reed Market Road and SE Wilson Avenue for tree trimming around power lines, moving single lane closure with flagging, August 28 – 30. SE Parrell Road between SE Brosterhous Road and Grand Targhee Drive for tree trimming around power lines, moving single lane closure with flagging, August 31 – September 14.

between SE Brosterhous Road and Grand Targhee Drive for tree trimming around power lines, moving single lane closure with flagging, August 31 – September 14. NE Rainier Drive between NE Pikes Peak Road and NE Desert Oak Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, August 9 - October 13.

between NE Pikes Peak Road and NE Desert Oak Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, August 9 - October 13. NE Eigth Street between NE Maker Way and NE Isabella Lane for Sidewalk installation, single lane closure with flagging, began Aug. 7, 2023.

between NE Maker Way and NE Isabella Lane for Sidewalk installation, single lane closure with flagging, began Aug. 7, 2023. Bend Night Market - Event taking place every Friday, July 7 through September 22 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Road closure shown below: NW Idaho Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street.

- Event taking place every Friday, July 7 through September 22 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Road closure shown below: NW Crossing Farmers Market – Special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– Special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road is now OPEN to through traffic. Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road. SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive.

– This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Any road closure not listed within this report, please submit a service request to notify the city of any potentially unpermitted work within City right of way. Please visit the Transportation and Mobility Department link to submit.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews