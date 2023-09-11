Skip to Content
Oregon woven art exhibition makes stop at COCC

'Wild Colors' by Lucy DeFranco
'Wild Colors' by Lucy DeFranco
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library is exhibiting a traveling show of juried woven art pieces, sponsored by the Weaving Guilds of Oregon (WeGO), on display now in the Rotunda Gallery through Nov. 8, with an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

For gallery hours, visit cocc.edu/library.

The exhibition, titled “Filaments,” features 47 pieces — including shawls, table runners and tapestries — by 24 different artists. The traveling show is covering some 1,200 miles on its tour and visiting six locations in Oregon, from Lincoln City to Baker City.

“We are starting our new school year with this beautiful fabric arts exhibit, a collection that is filled with joy, inspiration and amazing colors,” said Tina Hovekamp, director of COCC’s library services.

WeGO was established by Dee Ford Potter of Bend in 1982 as a statewide organization dedicated to sharing and promoting fiber arts information, resources and education. For more information, visit wegoregon.org.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

