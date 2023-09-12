Skip to Content
Bend’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosts bed-building volunteers in ‘Bunks Across America’ event

Published 9:20 PM

The Bend nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace welcomed volunteers of all ages on Saturday at the Lowes parking lot, helping build 84 beds for kids, part of a national 'Bunks Across America' event in which more than 15,000 volunteers nationwide built about 7,000 beds on this special day.

The Tetherow Dads Club joined in the build with their families, while Chick-fil-a donated lunch, Nothing Bundt Cakes provided their specialties and Lowes donate the space and supplies.

