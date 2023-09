Inspire Learning Center on NE Conners Avenue in Bend notified parents Monday that they were closing immediately due to financial issues. We spoke with a parent who's already paid a sizable sum for this month, and with NeighborImpact, which is reaching out to the families to offer some quick help.

