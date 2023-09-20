Bend Police to host First Responder Job Fair and Community Event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Police Department will host a First Responder Job Fair and Community Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Riverbend Park in Bend.

Learn more about careers in law enforcement and public safety and explore current job openings in local first responder agencies.

The following agencies will be in attendance:

City of Bend Police Department

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Redmond Police Department

Crook County Sheriff’s Office

Madras Police Department

Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

City of Bend Fire & Rescue

Redmond Fire & Rescue

U.S. Forest Service Fire

Deschutes County 911 Service District

Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office

AirLink

Deer Ridge Correctional Institution

Oregon Air National Guard

Central Oregon Community College Criminal Justice program

In addition to booths providing information about public safety and first responder careers and job openings, agencies will have a variety of public safety vehicles on site, and Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course. Bend Police will also provide demonstrations from its K9 unit and unmanned aerial systems (drones) pilots.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Families are welcome, and kids are invited to test the ORPAT and check out the police and fire vehicles that will be on hand.