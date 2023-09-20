Bend Police to host First Responder Job Fair and Community Event
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Police Department will host a First Responder Job Fair and Community Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Riverbend Park in Bend.
Learn more about careers in law enforcement and public safety and explore current job openings in local first responder agencies.
The following agencies will be in attendance:
- City of Bend Police Department
- Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office
- Redmond Police Department
- Crook County Sheriff’s Office
- Madras Police Department
- Oregon State Police
- Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division
- Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
- City of Bend Fire & Rescue
- Redmond Fire & Rescue
- U.S. Forest Service Fire
- Deschutes County 911 Service District
- Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office
- AirLink
- Deer Ridge Correctional Institution
- Oregon Air National Guard
- Central Oregon Community College Criminal Justice program
In addition to booths providing information about public safety and first responder careers and job openings, agencies will have a variety of public safety vehicles on site, and Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course. Bend Police will also provide demonstrations from its K9 unit and unmanned aerial systems (drones) pilots.
The event is free to attend and open to the public. Families are welcome, and kids are invited to test the ORPAT and check out the police and fire vehicles that will be on hand.