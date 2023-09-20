BendFilm names Nicole Holofcener 2023 Indie Filmmaker of the Year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BendFilm announced Wednesday that Nicole Holofcener is their 2023 Indie Filmmaker of the Year honoree. The Academy Award-nominated writer and director will accept the award at the Bend Film Festival, October 12-15, where her latest film, You Hurt My Feelings, joins the program, along with her 2005 feature Friends With Money.

“When it comes to indie filmmaking you don’t get much better than Nicole Holofcener,” said Selin Sevinç, BendFilm’s Programming Director. “Her films speak the truth of what it feels like to live in the real world with our spouses, children, parents, and friends (with or without money).”

Created in honor of the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, a pioneer of arts and culture in Bend, the Indie Filmmaker of the Year Award carries on Pamela’s legacy. The award is presented annually to a woman filmmaker who demonstrates an exceptional passion for independent film, bravely shares their authentic voice, and makes extraordinary contributions to an independent body of work. Prior recipients of the award include Tamara Jenkins, Debra Granik & Anne Rossellini, Anna Boden, and Christine Vachon. The award is made possible by IndieWomen for Indie Film, an organization that strengthens the bonds between leading women in the arts and business, and supports women filmmakers at the Bend Film Festival.

“I'm thrilled to be honored at the Bend Film Festival, and am looking forward to screening my films and being a part of all the fun.” said Holofcener. “I'm grateful and excited.”

In addition to You Hurt My Feelings and Friends with Money, Nicole Holofcener has written and directed five films including Enough Said, starring Julia Louis Dreyfus and James Gandolfini. She co-wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Can You Ever Forgive Me and has directed numerous television shows including Mrs. Fletcher, Enlightened, and most recently Lucky Hank and Extrapolations. Nicole co-wrote the screenplay for The Last Duel directed by Ridley Scott.

You Hurt My Feelings

USA

Written and Directed by Nicole Holofcener

A novelist's long-standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book.

After the film, Nicole Holofcener will participate in an on-stage conversation with former Sundance Film Festival Director John Cooper about the film and her career.

Friends With Money

USA

Written and Directed by Nicole Holofcener

After she quits her lucrative job, Olivia finds herself unsure about her future and her relationships with her successful and wealthy friends.

These two films join the rest of the 2023 Bend Film Festival’s previously-announced slates of Competition Features, Short Films, Local Focus films and music videos, and Spotlight features, screening alongside offscreen panels and events, including awards. Bend Film Festival is recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences® as Oscar® qualifying for narrative, animated and indigenous short films. Passes, which offer various levels of advance and exclusive access and benefits, are on sale now. Individual film tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, September 22. Interested members of the media may now apply for press accreditation, including interview request consideration.

