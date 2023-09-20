Cooler weather, rain doesn’t mean fire danger is over; outdoor burning is still closed, Bend Fire official says

And outdoor burning is closed year-round in city of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even though the weather is changing, and we are seeing some rain and colder temperatures, the fire danger is still high and outdoor burning is still closed, Bend Fire & Rescue said Wednesday.

"Fire danger levels have reduced to High from Extreme throughout Central Oregon, but we’re not done with fire season just yet," Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said. "Warmer, dryer weather will return next week, and the potential for wildfires return with those conditions. Multiple large fires still burn without full containment throughout Oregon."

Derlacki said Central Oregon fire agencies are working collaboratively to determine the best time to open burning, based on weather and fire safety factors.

"Escaped debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires in Oregon," he said. "Once a debris burn escapes, there is instant threat to your home, neighboring properties and forest lands. Ensuring the conditions are good for safe burning is key to allowing burning to commence."

At this time, Derlacki said, "we don’t anticipate opening debris burning any earlier than end of October here in the Bend area."

Remember to always check with your local fire agency about specific regulations in your area. This includes what is allowed or not allowed while camping, hunting, wood cutting and similar fall forest trips.

There are many cities and communities, like the City of Bend, that do not allow debris burning year-round due to air quality concerns. Be sure to always check before your fire, every time. Being sure burning is allowed and safe to conduct is a great first step in preventing escaped fires.

Call 541-322-6335 for up to date burning information for anyone living in an area covered by Bend Fire Department.

www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo

www.centraloregonfire.org